DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Advanced Mixed Signal Call Invite Wednesday 11th December 2019
2019. december 05., csütörtök, 18:30
Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, LED backlighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will host a webcast on the key technologies in its Advanced Mixed Signal segment on Wednesday 11th December 2019.
The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 12:00 (London) / 13:00 (Frankfurt).
Please see below for call details.
https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1266191&tp_key=0a6e20ebab
Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up. If you have technical difficulties, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.
A full replay of the presentation will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|929781
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
929781 05.12.2019
