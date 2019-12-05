DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Advanced Mixed Signal Call Invite Wednesday 11th December 2019

Dialog Semiconductor (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC power conversion, LED backlighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy technology, will host a webcast on the key technologies in its Advanced Mixed Signal segment on Wednesday 11th December 2019.


Davin Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager Advanced Mixed Signal, will host the webcast and Q&A session.



The call will be conducted in English and will commence at 12:00 (London) / 13:00 (Frankfurt).



Please see below for call details.



https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1266191&tp_key=0a6e20ebab



Click on the link above to attend the presentation from your laptop, tablet or mobile device. Audio will stream through your selected device, so be sure to have headphones or your volume turned up. If you have technical difficulties, please click the "Listen by Phone" button on the webcast player and dial the number provided.



A full replay of the presentation will be available at the same link shortly after the conclusion of the live presentation.






Contact:

Jose Cano

Director, Investor Relations

jose.cano@diasemi.com

+44(0)1793756961













The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.

Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way

E1W 1AA London

United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
