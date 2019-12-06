DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE considers the claims for damages asserted by a shareholder against current and former board members to be non-existent
2019. december 06., péntek, 10:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc RELEASE (PURSUANT TO SECTION 17 GERMAN SECURITIES TRADING ACT (WPHG))
MAX Automation SE considers the claims for damages asserted by a shareholder against current and former board members to be non-existent
Duesseldorf, 6 December 2019 - MAX Automation SE has examined alleged claims for damages in the amount of at least EUR 40 million by a shareholder which were asserted against all members of the Supervisory Board and several former board members of the Company in connection with the acquisition of the AIM Group by the former M.A.X. Automation AG by the Günther Group in 2013 (see ad hoc news dated October 8, 2019). MAX Automation SE has come to the conclusion that such claims for damages do not exist and will therefore not pursue the alleged claims for damages.
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MAX Automation SE
|Breite Straße 29-31
|40213 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 90991-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 90991-11
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@maxautomation.com
|Internet:
|www.maxautomation.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA588
|WKN:
|A2DA58
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|930083
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
930083 06-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
