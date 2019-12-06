

Duesseldorf, 6 December 2019 - MAX Automation SE has examined alleged claims for damages in the amount of at least EUR 40 million by a shareholder which were asserted against all members of the Supervisory Board and several former board members of the Company in connection with the acquisition of the AIM Group by the former M.A.X. Automation AG by the Günther Group in 2013 (see ad hoc news dated October 8, 2019). MAX Automation SE has come to the conclusion that such claims for damages do not exist and will therefore not pursue the alleged claims for damages.



