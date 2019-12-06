





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















06.12.2019 / 13:07









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Paul

Last name(s):

Neumann

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

All for One Group AG





b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005110001





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase in the course of the public mandatory offer from 8 November 2019 (status after the so-called water level report from 5 December 2019)







c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

41.59 EUR





49450.51 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

41.59 EUR





49450.51 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-04; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



