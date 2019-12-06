





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MS Industrie AG















Correction of a release from 02/12/2019, 10:47 CET/CEST - MS Industrie AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















06.12.2019 / 15:52







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















Objectives of the acquisition (§ 43 para. 1 sentence 3 WpHG)

The acquisition was carried out on behalf of Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH managed assets and should make a positive contribution to performance.

After reaching the reporting threshold on November 20, 2019, no further shares were acquired. Currently, Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH holds a total of 3,016,676 shares for the account of its investment fund; currently further acquisitions are not planned.

Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH does not intend to influence the composition of the Supervisory Board and Management Board of MS Industrie AG, Munich.

In regard to the the capital structure, the ratio of equity and debt financing and dividends, no significant changes to the current policy of the Supervisory Board and Management Board of MS Industrie AG, Munich, are pursued.







Source of funds (§ 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG)



The voting rights were acquired for the account of the funds managed by Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH through the exclusive use of borrowed funds.



Universal-Investment Gesellschaft mbH, Frankfurt am Main, notified us pursuant to section 43 (1) of the WpHG on November 28, 2019 in connection with exceeding or reaching the 10% threshold or a higher threshold from November 20, 2019:The voting rights were acquired for the account of the funds managed by Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH through the exclusive use of borrowed funds.





































06.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



