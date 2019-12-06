DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 02/12/2019, 10:47 CET/CEST - MS Industrie AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2019. december 06., péntek, 15:52
Universal-Investment Gesellschaft mbH, Frankfurt am Main, notified us pursuant to section 43 (1) of the WpHG on November 28, 2019 in connection with exceeding or reaching the 10% threshold or a higher threshold from November 20, 2019:
The voting rights were acquired for the account of the funds managed by Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH through the exclusive use of borrowed funds.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MS Industrie AG
|Brienner Straße 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ms-industrie.ag
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
929465 06.12.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]