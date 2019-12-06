DGAP-NVR: Correction of a release from 05/12/2019, 14:00 CET/CEST - CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

2019. december 06., péntek, 18:00







DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE







Correction of a release from 05/12/2019, 14:00 CET/CEST - CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








06.12.2019 / 18:00



Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

















Correction of a publication dated 05.12.2019



1. Details of issuer


CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany

2. Type of capital measure








  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 05 Dec 2019

3. New total number of voting rights:

38548001














06.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: CANCOM SE

Erika-Mann-Straße 69

80636 Munich

Germany
Internet: http://www.cancom.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




930539  06.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=930539&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum