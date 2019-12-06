



DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: CANCOM SE















Correction of a release from 05/12/2019, 14:00 CET/CEST - CANCOM SE: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















06.12.2019 / 18:00







Correction of a publication dated 05.12.2019







1. Details of issuer



CANCOM SE



Erika-Mann-Straße 69



80636 Munich



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect



Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)



X

Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

05 Dec 2019



3. New total number of voting rights:

38548001







