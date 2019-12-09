DGAP-News: Xenikos presents promising new data from expanded access program (EAP) using T-Guard(R) to treat steroid-refractory acute GVHD at ASH Annual Meeting
2019. december 09., hétfő, 16:00
Xenikos presents promising new data from expanded access program (EAP) using T-Guard(R) to treat steroid-refractory acute GVHD at ASH Annual Meeting
Nijmegen, the Netherlands, December 9, 2019 - The Dutch company Xenikos B.V., which develops innovative immunotherapies for treating patients with severe immune disease and post-transplant rejection, reports today data from an expanded access program (EAP) using T-Guard to treat steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD) in patients following allogeneic stem cell transplantation. These data are being presented later today at the 61st annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology in Orlando, FL, by Walter van der Velden, MD, PhD from Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. The poster presentation entitled "Results from an Expanded Access Program of Anti-CD3/CD7 Immunotoxin Combination (T-Guard(R)) for the Treatment of Steroid-Refractory Acute GVHD" can be viewed on the Xenikos website, and the abstract is available here.
In this program, conducted in the Netherlands, Xenikos" anti-CD3/anti-CD7 immunotoxin therapy T-Guard was given as second- or third-line treatment to 12 high-risk adult patients with grade II-IV SR-aGVHD following allogeneic stem cell transplantation for a myeloid or lymphoid malignancy.
By treatment day 28, 75% of patients had achieved a clinical response, with five of these nine patients achieving complete remission. In addition, the 6-month and 1-year overall survival rate was 75% and 58%, respectively. These outcomes are significantly higher than historical controls and are similar to the results of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial. T-Guard appeared to be well tolerated and no significant infusion-related reactions were recorded.
"More effective therapies for steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease are urgently needed," said Dr. Van der Velden. "The results of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial and now in the expanded access program show highly promising response rates, including complete remission and overall survival rates that are substantially higher than historical controls. I believe that T-Guard may represent a paradigm shift in how we treat patients with this potentially fatal condition."
"We"re highly encouraged by the positive results of the expanded access program with T-Guard," added Dr. Ypke van Oosterhout, Chief Executive Officer of Xenikos. "We are now recruiting patients for our US-based Phase 3 registration trial, marking the next step in taking T-Guard to market. Importantly, T-Guard, which is administered as a single one-week treatment, was previously shown to promote swift restoration of the patient"s immune system, reducing the risk of infection and relapse. We believe that T-Guard is quite promising in terms of treating patients with this devastating condition, and we look forward to entering the final phase of development."
For more information, visit us at www.xenikos.com.
Follow us on LinkedIn.
931245 09.12.2019
