United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 subpara. 2, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback






09.12.2019



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 b) and para. 3 of the Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 subpara. 2, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 // Share Buyback - 13th Interim Announcement and Final Announcement


In the period from December 2, 2019 up to and including December 6, 2019, United Internet AG purchased a total of 479,784 treasury shares as part of the share buyback program. The purchase of the United Internet AG shares was carried out by a bank mandated by United Internet AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). Shares were bought as follows:





















Date Overall volume of the shares bought back daily (number) Daily volume-weighted average stock market price in EUR

(excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice)
2 December 2019 170,000 29.9042
3 December 2019 139,190 29.2731
4 December 2019 80,302 30.0736
5 December 2019 62,940 30.2976
6 December 2019 27,352 30.4968

 

The share buyback program and its commencement were announced by the ad hoc announcement dated August 14, 2019 and the announcement of 15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In the course of the share buyback program, the company"s own shares could be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange at a total acquisition cost of up to EUR 192,000,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), up to a maximum of 6,000,000 shares in the period from 16 August 2019 to 31 March 2020 at the latest.



The overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since August 16, 2019 is 3,919,999 shares.



The executive board of United Internet AG has resolved today to terminate this share buyback program early. United Internet has announced this today by way of an ad hoc announcement.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.



Montabaur, December 09, 2019



United Internet AG



Language: English
Company: United Internet AG

Elgendorfer Straße 57

56410 Montabaur

Germany
Internet: www.united-internet.de





 
