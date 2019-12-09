DGAP-CMS: United Internet AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. december 09., hétfő, 16:08
United Internet AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 b) and para. 3 of the Regulation
The share buyback program and its commencement were announced by the ad hoc announcement dated August 14, 2019 and the announcement of 15 August 2019 as provided for in Art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In the course of the share buyback program, the company"s own shares could be repurchased exclusively via the stock exchange at a total acquisition cost of up to EUR 192,000,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), up to a maximum of 6,000,000 shares in the period from 16 August 2019 to 31 March 2020 at the latest.
The overall volume of the shares bought back by United Internet AG through the share buyback program since August 16, 2019 is 3,919,999 shares.
The executive board of United Internet AG has resolved today to terminate this share buyback program early. United Internet has announced this today by way of an ad hoc announcement.
Further information pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online via https://www.united-internet.de/en/investor-relations/share/share-buyback.html.
Montabaur, December 09, 2019
United Internet AG
The Executive Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|United Internet AG
|Elgendorfer Straße 57
|56410 Montabaur
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.united-internet.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
931827 09.12.2019
