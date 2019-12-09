Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 3 Interim Announcement





In the period from 2 December 2019 up to and including 6 December 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE bought back a total of 487,764 shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buyback program; on 15 November 2019, Deutsche Wohnen SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 15 November 2019.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price

(EUR)

2 December 2019

97,064

€ 35.3715

3 December 2019

93,680

€ 35.4531

4 December 2019

99,695

€ 35.2073

5 December 2019

100,925

€ 34.9424

6 December 2019

96,400

€ 35.3484

In total

487,764

€ 35.2603



The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from 15 November 2019 up to and including 6 December 2019 thus amounts to 1,547,236 shares.

The purchase of the Deutsche Wohnen shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Deutsche Wohnen SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com/share-buy-back.

Berlin, 9 December 2019

Deutsche Wohnen SE



The Management Board