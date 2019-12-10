DGAP-Adhoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Federal Employment Agency intends to award four lots of the tender "IT-Service Production" to NorCom

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Incoming Orders


NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA: Federal Employment Agency intends to award four lots of the tender "IT-Service Production" to NorCom


10-Dec-2019 / 17:20 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




According to § 134 GWB, the Federal Employment Agency in Nuremberg has announced its intention to award NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA the contract for four procurement procedures. The four procedures each cover a total term of three years.



The "Infrastructure / DB / Middleware Services" procedure covers a total of 1,246 person-months, the "Procedure Service" call is 1,995 person-months, the "Security" procedure comprises 250 person-months and the "Workplace Services" procedure 436 person-month.



Overall, this results in a total of 327 person-years, which has a contract volume of max. 52 million euros.



The tenders relate to services for supporting IT operations.




Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA

Gabelsbergerstraße 4

80333 München

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111
E-mail: aktie@norcom.de
Internet: www.norcom.de
ISIN: DE000A12UP37
WKN: A12UP3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
