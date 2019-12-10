

According to § 134 GWB, the Federal Employment Agency in Nuremberg has announced its intention to award NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA the contract for four procurement procedures. The four procedures each cover a total term of three years.





The "Infrastructure / DB / Middleware Services" procedure covers a total of 1,246 person-months, the "Procedure Service" call is 1,995 person-months, the "Security" procedure comprises 250 person-months and the "Workplace Services" procedure 436 person-month.





Overall, this results in a total of 327 person-years, which has a contract volume of max. 52 million euros.





The tenders relate to services for supporting IT operations.







Contact:



NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA



Julia Keck



IR



Gabelsbergerstraße 4



80333 München



Phone: 089-93948-0



E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de

