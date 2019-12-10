DGAP-DD: zooplus AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: KF030332 GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status









Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Cornelius
Last name(s): Patt
Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

zooplus AG


b) LEI

549300VB13ZT2X88PU78 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005111702


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
































Price(s) Volume(s)
86.80 EUR 34720.00 EUR
87.65 EUR 26295.00 EUR
87.00 EUR 21750.00 EUR
87.90 EUR 21975.00 EUR
87.90 EUR 17580.00 EUR
87.30 EUR 8730.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
87.37 EUR 131050.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: zooplus AG

Sonnenstraße 15

80331 München

Germany
Internet: www.zooplus.de





 
