DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel





ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the Senior Management





10-Dec-2019





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the Senior Management

Luxembourg, 10 December 2019 - In connection with the changes in the Board of Directors composition of ADO Properties S.A. (the "company"), Thierry Beaudemoulin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors with effect as of today, replacing Mr. Ran Laufer whose function as Chief Executive Officer has terminated today.

Furthermore, the functions of the Chief Financial Officer Mr. Eyal Merdler and Chief Operational Officer Mr. Eran Amir have been terminated as of today in light of the changes in the Board of Directors of the company.

The Board of Directors thank Mr. Ran Laufer, Mr. Eyal Merdler and Chief Operational for their commitment and support of ADO Properties S.A.





Notifying Person:



Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel



+49 30 403 907 548



n.mueller@ado.berlin