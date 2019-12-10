DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the Senior Management
2019. december 10., kedd, 21:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel
ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the Senior Management
Luxembourg, 10 December 2019 - In connection with the changes in the Board of Directors composition of ADO Properties S.A. (the "company"), Thierry Beaudemoulin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors with effect as of today, replacing Mr. Ran Laufer whose function as Chief Executive Officer has terminated today.
Furthermore, the functions of the Chief Financial Officer Mr. Eyal Merdler and Chief Operational Officer Mr. Eran Amir have been terminated as of today in light of the changes in the Board of Directors of the company.
The Board of Directors thank Mr. Ran Laufer, Mr. Eyal Merdler and Chief Operational for their commitment and support of ADO Properties S.A.
Notifying Person:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADO Properties S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|ir@ado.properties
|Internet:
|www.ado.properties
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|933005
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
933005 10-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
