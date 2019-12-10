DGAP-Adhoc: ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the Senior Management

2019. december 10., kedd, 21:05





DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADO Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Personnel


ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the Senior Management


10-Dec-2019 / 21:05 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the Senior Management



Luxembourg, 10 December 2019 - In connection with the changes in the Board of Directors composition of ADO Properties S.A. (the "company"), Thierry Beaudemoulin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors with effect as of today, replacing Mr. Ran Laufer whose function as Chief Executive Officer has terminated today.



Furthermore, the functions of the Chief Financial Officer Mr. Eyal Merdler and Chief Operational Officer Mr. Eran Amir have been terminated as of today in light of the changes in the Board of Directors of the company.



The Board of Directors thank Mr. Ran Laufer, Mr. Eyal Merdler and Chief Operational for their commitment and support of ADO Properties S.A.

 



Notifying Person:

Nicole Müller, Legal Counsel

+49 30 403 907 548

n.mueller@ado.berlin



 










10-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: ir@ado.properties
Internet: www.ado.properties
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 933005





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



933005  10-Dec-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=933005&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum