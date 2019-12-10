DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the board of directors composition and change in the position of the CEO

2019. december 10., kedd, 21:33







DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.


/ Key word(s): Personnel






ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the board of directors composition and change in the position of the CEO








10.12.2019 / 21:33




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the board of directors composition and change in the position of the CEO



Luxembourg, 10 December 2019 - Five members of the board of directors of ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO Properties") today resigned from their office and handed over their responsibilities and duties with immediate effect following the closing of the merger of the company"s main shareholder A.D.O. GROUP LTD with a fully owned subsidiary of ADLER Real Estate AG.



The remaining members of the board of directors thank the resigning members, i.e. Moshe Dayan (Chairman), Amit Segev, Dr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais, Constantin Papadimitriou and David Daniel for their commitment and support of ADO Properties.



The members of the board of directors of ADO Properties appointed Dr. Peter Maser (Chairman), Florian Sitta, Thierry Beaudemoulin, Dr. Ben Irle and Arzu Akkemik as new members the board of directors with a term until the next general meeting of the shareholders which is expected to take place on 10 June 2020.



Thierry Beaudemoulin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer with effect as of today, replacing Mr. Ran Laufer whose function as Chief Executive Officer has terminated today.



Furthermore, the functions of the Chief Financial Officer Mr. Eyal Merdler and Chief Operational Officer Mr. Eran Amir have been terminated as of today in light of the changes in the Board of Directors of the company





Contact:

Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO













10.12.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de




























Language: English
Company: ADO Properties S.A.

1B Heienhaff

1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 278 456 710
Fax: +352 203 015 00
E-mail: ir@ado.properties
Internet: www.ado.properties
ISIN: LU1250154413
WKN: A14U78
Indices: SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 933045





 
End of News DGAP News Service




933045  10.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=933045&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum