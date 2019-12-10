DGAP-News: ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the board of directors composition and change in the position of the CEO
2019. december 10., kedd, 21:33
ADO Properties S.A.: Changes in the board of directors composition and change in the position of the CEO
Luxembourg, 10 December 2019 - Five members of the board of directors of ADO Properties S.A. ("ADO Properties") today resigned from their office and handed over their responsibilities and duties with immediate effect following the closing of the merger of the company"s main shareholder A.D.O. GROUP LTD with a fully owned subsidiary of ADLER Real Estate AG.
The remaining members of the board of directors thank the resigning members, i.e. Moshe Dayan (Chairman), Amit Segev, Dr. Sebastian-Dominik Jais, Constantin Papadimitriou and David Daniel for their commitment and support of ADO Properties.
The members of the board of directors of ADO Properties appointed Dr. Peter Maser (Chairman), Florian Sitta, Thierry Beaudemoulin, Dr. Ben Irle and Arzu Akkemik as new members the board of directors with a term until the next general meeting of the shareholders which is expected to take place on 10 June 2020.
Thierry Beaudemoulin has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer with effect as of today, replacing Mr. Ran Laufer whose function as Chief Executive Officer has terminated today.
Furthermore, the functions of the Chief Financial Officer Mr. Eyal Merdler and Chief Operational Officer Mr. Eran Amir have been terminated as of today in light of the changes in the Board of Directors of the company
Contact:
Thierry Beaudemoulin, CEO
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADO Properties S.A.
|1B Heienhaff
|1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 278 456 710
|Fax:
|+352 203 015 00
|E-mail:
|ir@ado.properties
|Internet:
|www.ado.properties
|ISIN:
|LU1250154413
|WKN:
|A14U78
|Indices:
|SDAX, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe Index, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Germany Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|933045
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
933045 10.12.2019
