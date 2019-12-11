



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















11.12.2019 / 12:01







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Deutsche Beteiligungs AG hereby announces that the following financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: May 13, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: May 13, 2020

German: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen

English: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications





11.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

