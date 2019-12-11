DGAP-AFR: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Deutsche Beteiligungs AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








11.12.2019 / 12:15



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Deutsche Beteiligungs AG bekannt, dass folgende
Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 06.08.2020
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 06.08.2020
Deutsch: https://www.dbag.de/investor-relations/veroeffentlichungen
Englisch: https://www.dbag.com/investor-relations/publications














11.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Börsenstrasse 1

60313 Frankfurt am Main

Deutschland
Internet: www.dbag.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




933473  11.12.2019 



