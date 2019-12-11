





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Wolfgang

Last name(s):

Boyé



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

elumeo SE





b) LEI

391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A11Q059





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.02 EUR





2040 EUR



1.03 EUR





500 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.02 EUR





2555 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-10; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MIC:

XETR



