DGAP-DD: All for One Group AG english

2019. december 11., szerda, 19:05















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








11.12.2019 / 19:03




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Nucleus Beteiligungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Neumann
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

All for One Group AG


b) LEI

529900GB6FMY3QJLBM61 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005110001


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase in the course of the public mandatory offer from 8 November 2019 (status after the so-called water level report from 11 December 2019)



c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
41.59 EUR 12809.72 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
41.59 EUR 12809.72 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-06; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














11.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: All for One Group AG

Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40

70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen

Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



55541  11.12.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum