DGAP-Adhoc: ENCAVIS AG resolves on capital increase for growth financing and gains Versicherungskammer Bayern as new major shareholder
2019. december 11., szerda, 19:23
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing
Ad-hoc-Announcement:
All new shares are acquired by BayernInvest Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Munich, acting as a capital management company for and on behalf of BayernInvest BWA-Fonds, a special fund of Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des öffentlichen Rechts. ENCAVIS intends to use the proceeds from the capital increase to continue its growth course through further acquisitions of projects.
The new shares will be entitled to dividends from January 1, 2019. Immediately after the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations to the listing (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange.
Encavis AG
Jörg Peters
Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations
Große Elbstraße 59
22767 Hamburg
Fon: + 49 40 37 85 62-242
Fax: + 49 40 37 85 62-129
e-mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com
http://www.encavis.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/encavis
