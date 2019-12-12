DGAP-Ad-hoc: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Financing





Hamburg, December 11, 2019 - The Management Board of Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003, Prime Standard), which is listed on the SDAX, today resolved to increase the company"s share capital by up to 4.21% in return for cash contributions on the basis of the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2017 and with the approval of the Supervisory Board. The Company"s share capital shall be increased from currently EUR 131,498,147.00 to EUR 137,039,147.00 through the issue of 5,541,000 new bearer shares with a pro rata amount of share capital of EUR 1.00 per share, partially utilizing the existing Authorized Capital 2017. The new shares were subscribed at a price of EUR 8.72 per new share, 3% below the Volume-Weighted-Average-Price of the past five days. The company will receive gross proceeds of around EUR 48 million. Shareholders" subscription rights were excluded.

All new shares are acquired by BayernInvest Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH, Munich, acting as a capital management company for and on behalf of BayernInvest BWA-Fonds, a special fund of Versicherungskammer Bayern Versicherungsanstalt des öffentlichen Rechts. ENCAVIS intends to use the proceeds from the capital increase to continue its growth course through further acquisitions of projects.

The new shares will be entitled to dividends from January 1, 2019. Immediately after the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional obligations to the listing (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on the regulated market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange.



About ENCAVIS:



Encavis AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003 / WKN: 609500) is a producer of electricity from renewable sources listed in the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading Independent Power Producers (IPPs), Encavis acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The plants for sustainable energy generation generate stable returns through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs). Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specialises in the area of institutional investors.





Further information on the company can be found at www.encavis.com



