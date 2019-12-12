DGAP-Adhoc: secunet Security Networks AG: forecast for 2019 financial year raised again
2019. december 12., csütörtök, 16:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
Publication of inside information pursuant to
secunet Security Networks AG: forecast for 2019 financial year raised again
[Essen, 12 December 2019] Based on the preliminary business results achieved as at November of the current year and the well-filled order book for December 2019, the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) is raising its forecast for the 2019 financial year. Sales revenues of around 230 million euros are now expected, with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 35 million euros. The increase in the forecast is primarily due to short-term call-offs from framework agreements in the Public Sector division. Previously (as announced on 11 September 2019), the company had anticipated sales revenues of around 210 million euros and an EBIT of around 32 million euros.
secunet Security Networks AG
ISIN: DE0007276503
End of the communication
Patrick Franitza
secunet Security Networks AG
About secunet
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|secunet Security Networks AG
|Kurfürstenstr. 58
|45138 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1227
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 - 5454 - 1228
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@secunet.com
|Internet:
|www.secunet.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007276503
|WKN:
|727650
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|934821
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
934821 12-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]