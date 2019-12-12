DGAP-Ad-hoc: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast





[Essen, 12 December 2019] Based on the preliminary business results achieved as at November of the current year and the well-filled order book for December 2019, the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650) is raising its forecast for the 2019 financial year. Sales revenues of around 230 million euros are now expected, with earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 35 million euros. The increase in the forecast is primarily due to short-term call-offs from framework agreements in the Public Sector division. Previously (as announced on 11 September 2019), the company had anticipated sales revenues of around 210 million euros and an EBIT of around 32 million euros.





About secunet



secunet is one of the leading German providers of high-quality IT security. Over 600 experts work in the areas of cryptography, e-government, business security and automotive security, developing innovative products and highly secure, trustworthy solutions. secunet has more than 500 national and international customers, including many DAX-listed companies, public authorities and organisations. The company is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.



secunet was founded in 1997 and achieved revenues of 163.3 million euros in 2018. secunet Security Networks AG is listed on the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.



