Hiermit gibt die MorphoSys AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Jahresfinanzbericht

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 26.03.2020
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 26.03.2020
Deutsch: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
Englisch: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

Bericht: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht

Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 18.03.2020
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 18.03.2020
Deutsch: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
Englisch: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

Bericht: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 05.08.2020
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 05.08.2020
Deutsch: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
Englisch: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Deutschland
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
