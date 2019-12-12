



MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Annual financial report



Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2020

German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports



Report: Annual financial report of the group

Date of disclosure / German: March 18, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: March 18, 2020

German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports



Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2020

German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

