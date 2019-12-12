DGAP-AFR: MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. december 12., csütörtök, 17:02







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MorphoSys AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








12.12.2019 / 17:02



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2020
German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 18, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: March 18, 2020
German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2020
German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte
English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports














12.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG

Semmelweisstr. 7

82152 Planegg

Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




934861  12.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=934861&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum