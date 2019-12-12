



DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: MorphoSys AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













MorphoSys AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















12.12.2019 / 17:03







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MorphoSys AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Date of disclosure / German: May 06, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: May 06, 2020

German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports



Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Date of disclosure / German: November 11, 2020

Date of disclosure / English: November 11, 2020

German: http://www.morphosys.de/finanzberichte

English: http://www.morphosys.com/financialreports

