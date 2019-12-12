



Contract of Management Board member Marc Hess renewed until 2024





Wiesbaden, 12 December 2019 - At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG resolved to renew the appointment of Chief Financial Officer Marc Hess as a member of the Management Board of Aareal Bank AG early, until 31 December 2024. Mr Hess has been a member of the Management Board since 1 October 2018, and had initially been appointed for three years. In addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer, he is also responsible for Treasury.

Marija Korsch, the Chairman of Aareal Bank"s Supervisory Board, explained: "Marc Hess has become acquainted with his tasks extraordinarily quickly, providing valuable impetus for Aareal Bank"s further strategic and financial development already in the first year of his term of office. Especially against the backdrop of the challenges lying ahead, such as the demanding market and competitive environment, it is of utmost importance for Aareal Bank to attract qualified leaders and to retain them for the long term, thus assuring continuity in our strong Management Board team."

Aareal Bank Group



Aareal Bank Group, headquartered in Wiesbaden, is a leading international property specialist. It provides smart financings, software products, and digital solutions for the property sector and related industries, and is present across three continents: Europe, North America and Asia/Pacific. Aareal Bank AG, whose shares are included in Deutsche Börse"s MDAX index, is the Group"s parent entity. It manages the entities organised in the Group"s two business segments: Structured Property Financing and Consulting /Services. The Structured Property Financing segment encompasses all of Aareal Bank Group"s property financing and funding activities. In this segment, the Bank facilitates property investment projects for its domestic and international clients, within the framework of a three-continent strategy covering Europe, North America and Asia. In its Consulting/Services segment Aareal Bank Group offers its European clients from the property and energy sectors a unique combination of specialised banking services as well as innovative digital products and services, designed to help clients optimise and enhance the efficiency of their business processes.





