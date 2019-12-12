DGAP-News: Aareal Bank AG: Contract of Management Board member Marc Hess renewed until 2024
2019. december 12., csütörtök, 18:33
Contract of Management Board member Marc Hess renewed until 2024
Marija Korsch, the Chairman of Aareal Bank"s Supervisory Board, explained: "Marc Hess has become acquainted with his tasks extraordinarily quickly, providing valuable impetus for Aareal Bank"s further strategic and financial development already in the first year of his term of office. Especially against the backdrop of the challenges lying ahead, such as the demanding market and competitive environment, it is of utmost importance for Aareal Bank to attract qualified leaders and to retain them for the long term, thus assuring continuity in our strong Management Board team."
Aareal Bank Group
Contact:
Aareal Bank AG
Corporate Communications
Sven Korndörffer
Phone: +49 611 348 2306
sven.korndoerffer@aareal-bank.com
Christian Feldbrügge
Phone: +49 611 348 2280
christian.feldbruegge@aareal-bank.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Aareal Bank AG
|Paulinenstr. 15
|65189 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)611 348 - 2332
|E-mail:
|aareal@aareal-bank.com
|Internet:
|www.aareal-bank.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005408116
|WKN:
|540811
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|934897
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
934897 12.12.2019
