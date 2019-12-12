DGAP-PVR: SLM Solutions Group AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Dear Sir or Madam,



As a result of an internal restructuring, Elliott International Special GP, LLC has crossed the 10% threshold in voting rights of SLM Solutions Group AG, Estlandring 4, 23560 Lübeck (ISIN DE000A111338) (the "Company") on November 19, 2019 and notifies to the Company pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentences 1 and 3 WpHG in respect of the objectives pursued with the acquisition of the voting rights that:



1. the prevalent aim of the investment is implementing strategic objectives where the sale of the shares shall not be excluded;



2. Elliott International Special GP, LLC plans to acquire further voting rights of the Company within the next twelve months by means of a purchase or by other means;



3. Elliott International Special GP, LLC intends to exert influence on the appointment or removal of members of the Company"s administrative, managing and supervisory bodies; and



4. Elliott International Special GP, LLC intends to achieve a material change in the Company"s capital structure, in particular as regards the ratio between its own funds and external funds and the dividend policy.



In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights Elliott International Special GP, LLC notifies pursuant to Sec. 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the acquisition of the voting rights is financed by 100% of own funds (Eigenmittel).



Yours sincerely,



Elliott International Special GP, LLC















Company: SLM Solutions Group AG

Estlandring 4

23560 Lübeck

Germany
Internet: www.slm-solutions.com





 
