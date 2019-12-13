DGAP-AFR: Basler AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die Basler AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte
veröffentlicht werden:

Bericht: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Deutsch: 07.05.2020
Veröffentlichungsdatum / Englisch: 07.05.2020
Deutsch: http://www.baslerweb.com/Berichte
Englisch: http://www.baslerweb.com/Reports














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.baslerweb.com





 
