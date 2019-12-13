DGAP-AFR: Basler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. december 13., péntek, 11:04







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Basler AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Basler AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








13.12.2019 / 11:04



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Basler AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed:

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 06, 2020
Date of disclosure / English: August 06, 2020
German: http://www.baslerweb.com/Berichte
English: http://www.baslerweb.com/Reports














13.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Basler AG

An der Strusbek 60-62

22926 Ahrensburg

Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




935705  13.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=935705&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum