1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Pieronczyk

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Vice President Purchasing ofAKASOL AG



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AKASOL AG


b) LEI

529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
44.15 EUR 4415.00 EUR
34.347 EUR 3434.70 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
39.2485 EUR 7849.70 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG

Landwehrstrasse 55

64293 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com





 
