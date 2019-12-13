





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















13.12.2019 / 15:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Harald

Last name(s):

Kern



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007236101





b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Siemens shares in connection with Siemens Share Programs:

1)Purchase in the amount of 250.00 EUR per month at the XETRA closing price on the 10th trading day of each month during the period from 2020-02-01, +01:00 to 2021-01-31, + 01:00 (Monthly Investment Plan) and

2)Onetime purchase in the amount of 360.00 EUR plus 360.00 EUR tax free company subsidy at the XETRA closing price on 2020-02-14, +01:00 (Basic Share Program)



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-11; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























13.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



