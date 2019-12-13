DGAP-DD: cyan AG english

13.12.2019 / 17:58




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Markus
Last name(s): Cserna

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
17.278 EUR 666.74 EUR
17.398 EUR 16837.28 EUR
17.30 EUR 158.12 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
17.66214 EUR 17662.14 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-13; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














13.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: cyan AG

Friedrich-Herschel-Strasse 5

80679 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
