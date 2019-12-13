DGAP-Ad-hoc: euromicron AG / Key word(s): Personnel





euromicron AG: Spokeswoman of the Executive Board Ms Bettina Meyer recalled





13-Dec-2019 / 18:34 CET/CEST





Neu-Isenburg, December 13, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030), headquartered in Neu-Isenburg, decided at its meeting today to make further changes to the Executive Board of euromicron AG.

Bettina Meyer, the Executive Board spokeswoman in office since April 2015, who also performed the duties of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as part of the allocation of responsibilities, was dismissed as a member of the Executive Board of euromicron AG with immediate effect as of December 13, 2019.

Until the two new members of the Executive Board appointed by the Supervisory Board on November 13, 2019 enter office on January 1, 2020, the management of euromicron AG will be carried out by Dr. Frank Schmitt, a member of the Executive Board already in office since February 1, 2019, as the remaining member of the Executive Board.





Communicating person:



Uli Schunk



Corporate Marketing Manager



Tel.: +49 69 631583-284



uli.schunk@euromicron.de



___________________________________________________________________

About euromicron AG:



euromicron AG (www.euromicron.de) is a medium-sized technology group that unites 16 companies from the fields of Smart Buildings, Smart Industry, Critical Infrastructures and Smart Services. Rooted in Germany, euromicron operates internationally with its around 1,900 employees at 40 locations.



Backed by its expertise in sensor systems, terminal devices, infrastructures, platforms, software and services, euromicron is able to offer its customers end-to-end solutions from a single source. As a result, euromicron helps small and medium-sized enterprises, large companies and public-sector organizations enhance their agility and efficiency, prevent security risks and develop new business models. As a German specialist for the Internet of Things (IoT), euromicron enables its customers to network business and production processes and successfully achieve digitization.

