DGAP-Adhoc: euromicron AG: Spokeswoman of the Executive Board Ms Bettina Meyer recalled
2019. december 13., péntek, 18:34
Neu-Isenburg, December 13, 2019 - The Supervisory Board of euromicron AG (WKN A1K030), headquartered in Neu-Isenburg, decided at its meeting today to make further changes to the Executive Board of euromicron AG.
Bettina Meyer, the Executive Board spokeswoman in office since April 2015, who also performed the duties of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as part of the allocation of responsibilities, was dismissed as a member of the Executive Board of euromicron AG with immediate effect as of December 13, 2019.
Until the two new members of the Executive Board appointed by the Supervisory Board on November 13, 2019 enter office on January 1, 2020, the management of euromicron AG will be carried out by Dr. Frank Schmitt, a member of the Executive Board already in office since February 1, 2019, as the remaining member of the Executive Board.
935981 13-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
