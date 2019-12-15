DGAP-News: Consus Real Estate AG: Strategic co-operation agreement signed and 22% stake acquired by Ado Properties S.A.
2019. december 15., vasárnap, 19:15
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.
Consus Real Estate AG: Strategic co-operation agreement signed and 22% stake acquired by Ado Properties S.A.
ADO will acquire a 22.18% strategic stake in CONSUS at EUR 9.72 per share, which together with shares already owned by ADLER Real Estate AG (ADLER), will take its holding to around 25%. ADO has also secured a call option to acquire an additional 51% controlling stake in CONSUS at an exchange ratio of 0.2390 ADO shares for each CONSUS share. Upon exercise of its option, ADO intends to make a voluntary offer to minorities at the same consideration as the call option.
A strategic combination of ADO, ADLER and CONSUS will create an integrated real estate group that will deliver residential properties that the top nine cities in Germany are calling for."
About Consus Real Estate AG
Important notice
In the United Kingdom, this publication is being directed only at persons who (i) are investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, partnerships, etc.) (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). This publication is directed and distributed only to Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this publication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
In the member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA") that have implemented the Prospectus Directive (the "Relevant Member States"), this announcement and any offer if made subsequently is directed exclusively to persons who are "qualified investors" as defined by the Prospectus Directive ("Qualified Investors").
No action has been taken that would permit an offer or a purchase of the securities or distribution of this publication in any jurisdiction where such action would be unlawful. Persons who are in possession of this announcement are required to inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.
To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterised by the words "expect", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "aim", "assume" or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Consus Real Estate AG and are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Consus Real Estate AG has made to the best of its knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Consus Real Estate AG. It should be kept in mind that actual events or developments may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CONSUS Real Estate AG
|Kurfürstendamm 188-189
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 965 357 90 300
|E-mail:
|info@consus.ag
|Internet:
|www.consus.ag
|ISIN:
|DE000A2DA414
|WKN:
|A2DA41
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|936439
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
936439 15.12.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG: Erwerb eigener Aktien abgeschlossen
[2019.08.22. 08:00]