CORESTATE subsidiary advises HSBC on the purchase of the award-winning passive office building "Seven" in Brussels - Expertise in Benelux once again demonstrated

HSBC to acquire one of the first zero-energy buildings on the Brussels office market



CORESTATE underscores its expertise in ESG-compliant real estate investments



Full occupancy at closing



Frankfurt, December 16, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, has again demonstrated its consulting expertise in the Benelux countries. The CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing advised the major British bank HSBC on the purchase of the passive office building "Seven" in Brussels" prime location on Boulevard Roi Albert II, thereby gaining another prestigious international institutional client. In October, Hannover Leasing had already advised an international institutional client on the purchase of the well-known Marnix office complex in Brussels and opened a new branch in Amsterdam in response to rising client demand for local asset management in the Benelux region.

Lars Schnidrig, CEO of CORESTATE Capital Group: "This deal highlights our expertise in the Benelux countries, a market in which we intend to continue to grow strongly in the future. I am also looking forward to working with HSBC as a major new client and to more joint projects. The office building Seven is one of the first nearly zero-energy office buildings in Brussels. Ecologically designed buildings of this type are increasingly in the investment focus of our institutional clients. I am therefore convinced that our high level of expertise in ESG-compliant real estate investments will convince more and more clients that we are their preferred partner."

The building in the Brussels North District was newly developed according to the most modern ecological criteria. The unique building features include green outdoor terraces, wooden window frames, triple glazing and SAPP Smart Ceilings. Other sustainable measures include solar modules, electric car and bicycle charging stations as well as passive and zero-energy compliance. In 2018, the property won the "Best Co-Working Award" by Realty because it is strictly oriented towards a healthy working environment and NWoW (New Way of Working) requirements. With an average term of 8.4 years, Seven is fully let to two well-known companies. It has around 15,500 square meters of pure office space, including state-of-the-art co-working areas and 128 parking spaces.



