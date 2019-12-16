





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Hapag-Lloyd AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Hapag-Lloyd AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

















16.12.2019 / 16:41







Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 1st half-year (Q1)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: November 13, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: November 13, 2020



Address:

Hapag-Lloyd AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: May 15, 2020Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: May 15, 2020Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html Language: GermanDate of disclosure: November 13, 2020Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: November 13, 2020Address: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

























16.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



