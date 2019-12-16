DGAP-AFR: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

2019. december 16., hétfő, 16:41







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Hapag-Lloyd AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Hapag-Lloyd AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen








16.12.2019 / 16:41



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Hapag-Lloyd AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 1. Halbjahres (Q1)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.05.2020

Ort: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.05.2020

Ort: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html

Berichtsart: Quartalsfinanzbericht innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres (Q3)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.11.2020

Ort: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/de/ir/publications/financial-report.html


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 13.11.2020

Ort: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html













16.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Deutschland
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




937433  16.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=937433&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum