DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
2019. december 16., hétfő, 17:02
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback - 7th Interim Reporting
In the time period from 9 December 2019 until and including 13 December 2019, a number of 100,885 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 20 September 2019, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 24 September 2019.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 24 September 2019 until and including 13 December 2019 amounts to 1,143,131 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
Munich, 16 December 2019
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Henkestr. 127
|91052 Erlangen
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.corporate.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
937461 16.12.2019
