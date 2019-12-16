



Ralph Winter, Founder of Corestate Capital Holding S.A., sell-down of about 14.1% stake in Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

















16.12.2019 / 17:38









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE 16 December 2019

Ralph Winter, Founder of Corestate Capital Holding S.A., sell-down of about 14.1% stake in Corestate Capital Holding S.A.

Ralph Winter, Founder of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. (also the "Company"), today announced that he significantly increases the liquidity in the Company"s shares by launching an accelerated bookbuilding process to sell 3.0 million existing ordinary shares in Corestate Capital Holding S.A. to institutional investors through a private placement ("Transaction"). This represents about 14.1% of Corestate Capital"s issued share capital.

Ralph Winter comments:

"Corestate Capital"s excellent performance and their strong financial outlook stand for a solid investment in the European real estate market. I hope a higher number of institutional investors will support the increase of the share price to an adequate level. Following my relocation to the US my investment activity is nowadays fully focused on the US market and there is no way I can create additional value as a major shareholder Corestate Capital Holding S.A. any longer. Therefore, today I have decided to sell down a majority of my stake, still holding a remainder of less than 2%, being locked up for 6 months, following the Transaction."

The private placement will be conducted by means of an accelerated bookbuilding. The shares will be offered to institutional investors inside and outside the EEA, and to qualified institutional buyers who are also qualified purchasers in the United States in reliance on Rule 144A and the US Investment Company Act.

Books open with immediate effect and may close on short notice.

The results of the private placement will be announced shortly after completion of the bookbuilding process and settlement is expected to occur two business days after announcement of the private placement results.

Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG ("Berenberg") will be acting as Sole Bookrunner in the Transaction. The Transaction is subject to certain customary conditions precedent.

The information was submitted for publication at 17:37 CET on 16 December 2019 by Ralph Winter.







