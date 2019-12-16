DGAP-DD: cyan AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Arnoth

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

cyan AG


b) LEI

894500180W6SSACJ1T19 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
19.00 EUR 19294.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
19.00 EUR 19294.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2019-12-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: cyan AG

Friedrich-Herschel-Strasse 5

80679 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com





 
