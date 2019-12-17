DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG

2019. december 16., hétfő, 21:06





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel


Changes in the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG


16-Dec-2019 / 21:06 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Changes in the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG


The Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG today concluded an Executive Board employment contract with Mr Joachim Herbst (53) for November 2020. Mr Herbst will then be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and after a transitional phase - with the resignation of the current Chairman of the Executive Board, Mr Carel Halff (68) - will additionally assume the position of the Spokesman of the Executive Board.

Mr Herbst is currently the commercial director of Cornelsen Schulverlage and Franz Cornelsen Bildungsholding.

Mr Halff will remain CEO of the company until the end of 2020 and will then be available to the company in an advisory capacity.

The Supervisory Board will continue to review the composition and composition of the remaining members of the Executive Board.

Ulrich Zimmermann (57), current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, has declared to the Supervisory Board that for personal reasons he does not wish to extend his contract, which runs until the end of 2020, and will leave the Company at the end of 2020.


contact Bastei Lübbe AG:

Barbara Fischer

Leiterin Presse- und Öffentlichkeitsarbeit

Telefon: +49 (0)221 8200 2850

E-Mail: barbara.fischer@luebbe.de







16-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: Bastei Lübbe AG

Schanzenstraße 6 - 20

51063 Köln

Germany
Phone: 02 21 / 82 00 - 0
Fax: 02 21 / 82 00 - 1900
E-mail: investorrelations@luebbe.de
Internet: www.luebbe.de
ISIN: DE000A1X3YY0
WKN: A1X3YY
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 937535





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



937535  16-Dec-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=937535&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum