DGAP-Adhoc: Changes in the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG
2019. december 16., hétfő, 21:06
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Changes in the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG
The Supervisory Board of Bastei Lübbe AG today concluded an Executive Board employment contract with Mr Joachim Herbst (53) for November 2020. Mr Herbst will then be appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and after a transitional phase - with the resignation of the current Chairman of the Executive Board, Mr Carel Halff (68) - will additionally assume the position of the Spokesman of the Executive Board.
Mr Herbst is currently the commercial director of Cornelsen Schulverlage and Franz Cornelsen Bildungsholding.
Mr Halff will remain CEO of the company until the end of 2020 and will then be available to the company in an advisory capacity.
The Supervisory Board will continue to review the composition and composition of the remaining members of the Executive Board.
Ulrich Zimmermann (57), current Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, has declared to the Supervisory Board that for personal reasons he does not wish to extend his contract, which runs until the end of 2020, and will leave the Company at the end of 2020.
