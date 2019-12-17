



CORESTATE successfully structures transaction with US investor on office property in Munich

















17.12.2019 / 07:00









CORESTATE successfully structures transaction with US investor on office property in Munich

Large commercial complex in Hallbergmoos with 33,500 m² of rental space and tenants with excellent credit ratings



New institutional key account won



Property has previously been successfully further developed employing the Manage-to-Core approach



Frankfurt, December 17, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, has structured a transaction on an attractive office property in Munich Hallbergmoos for a major US multi-asset alternative investment investor (>100 billion USD assets under management). The deal has an investment volume of EUR 45.5 million and is CORESTATE"s first joint transaction with the US investor.

Lars Schnidrig, CEO CORESTATE: "We have once again won an important new institutional client and were able to convince them of our capabilities. We have further developed the property with our proven Manage-to-Core approach and corresponding value-enhancing measures."

The multi-story building complex with 8 components and an underground car park is located in the district of Freising in the immediate vicinity of Munich Franz Josef Strauss Airport and is an established location on the growing Munich office market. The total lettable area is approx. 33,500 m². The tenants include several companies with strong credit ratings. NATO has been an important main tenant for many years.



Press Contact



Jorge Person



T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369

jorge.person@corestate-capital.com

IR Contact



Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger



T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400

ir@corestate-capital.com

About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.

CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and co-investor with more than EUR 26 billion in assets under management. As a fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real estate management services. The company operates as a respected business partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42 offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The company employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at www.corestate-capital.com.

