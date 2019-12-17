DGAP-Adhoc: comdirect bank AG: comdirect bank AG CEO transfers to Commerzbank AG
2019. december 17., kedd, 08:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: comdirect bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Quickborn, 17 December 2019. Arno Walter resigned from his position as CEO of comdirect bank AG.
He intends to terminate his contract with comdirect bank AG ahead of schedule at the end of this year and to transfer to Commerzbank AG as a member of the Divisional Board responsible for Wealth Management & Corporate Clients.
In this function, Arno Walter would also be responsible for the integration project of the planned merger of comdirect bank AG with Commerzbank AG.
Contact:
Simone Glass,
Head of Investor Relations
+49 4106 704 1966, simone.glass@comdirect.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|comdirect bank AG
|Pascalkehre 15
|25451 Quickborn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 4106/704-0
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 4106/708-2580
|E-mail:
|ir@comdirect.de
|Internet:
|www.comdirect.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005428007
|WKN:
|542800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|937685
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
937685 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
