DGAP-Adhoc: comdirect bank AG: comdirect bank AG CEO transfers to Commerzbank AG

2019. december 17., kedd, 08:31





DGAP-Ad-hoc: comdirect bank AG / Key word(s): Personnel


comdirect bank AG: comdirect bank AG CEO transfers to Commerzbank AG


17-Dec-2019 / 08:31 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Quickborn, 17 December 2019. Arno Walter resigned from his position as CEO of comdirect bank AG.



He intends to terminate his contract with comdirect bank AG ahead of schedule at the end of this year and to transfer to Commerzbank AG as a member of the Divisional Board responsible for Wealth Management & Corporate Clients.



In this function, Arno Walter would also be responsible for the integration project of the planned merger of comdirect bank AG with Commerzbank AG.






Contact:

Simone Glass,

Head of Investor Relations

+49 4106 704 1966, simone.glass@comdirect.de







17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de


























Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG

Pascalkehre 15

25451 Quickborn

Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 4106/704-0
Fax: + 49 (0) 4106/708-2580
E-mail: ir@comdirect.de
Internet: www.comdirect.de
ISIN: DE0005428007
WKN: 542800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 937685





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



937685  17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=937685&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum