comdirect bank AG





comdirect bank AG: comdirect bank AG CEO transfers to Commerzbank AG





17-Dec-2019 / 08:31 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Quickborn, 17 December 2019. Arno Walter resigned from his position as CEO of comdirect bank AG.



He intends to terminate his contract with comdirect bank AG ahead of schedule at the end of this year and to transfer to Commerzbank AG as a member of the Divisional Board responsible for Wealth Management & Corporate Clients.



In this function, Arno Walter would also be responsible for the integration project of the planned merger of comdirect bank AG with Commerzbank AG.









Contact:



Simone Glass,



Head of Investor Relations



+49 4106 704 1966, simone.glass@comdirect.de

