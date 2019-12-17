DGAP-AFR: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: http://bericht.hhla.de/geschaeftsbericht-2019


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020

Address: http://report.hhla.de/annual-report-2019

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020

Address: http://bericht.hhla.de/halbjahresfinanzbericht-2020


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020

Address: http://report.hhla.de/half-year-financial-report-2020













Language: English
Company: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG

Bei St. Annen 1

20457 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.hhla.de





 
