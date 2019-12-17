





Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020



Address:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020
Address: http://bericht.hhla.de/geschaeftsbericht-2019

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 25, 2020
Address: http://report.hhla.de/annual-report-2019

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020
Address: http://bericht.hhla.de/halbjahresfinanzbericht-2020

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 12, 2020
Address: http://report.hhla.de/half-year-financial-report-2020

























