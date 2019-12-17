DGAP-AFR: Continental AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2019. december 17., kedd, 11:05







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Continental AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Continental AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








17.12.2019 / 11:05



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hiermit gibt die Continental AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20.03.2020

Ort: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20.03.2020

Ort: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports

Berichtsart: Konzern-Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20.03.2020

Ort: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 20.03.2020

Ort: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports













17.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Continental AG

Vahrenwalder Straße 9

30165 Hannover

Deutschland
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




937871  17.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=937871&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum