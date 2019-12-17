DGAP-AFR: Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2019. december 17., kedd, 11:12







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Continental AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








17.12.2019 / 11:12



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2020

Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 05, 2020

Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports













17.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Continental AG

Vahrenwalder Straße 9

30165 Hannover

Germany
Internet: www.continental-corporation.com/de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




937891  17.12.2019 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=937891&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum