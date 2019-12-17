DGAP-AFR: Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2019. december 17., kedd, 11:05
Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2020
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2020
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2020
Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 20, 2020
Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Continental AG
|Vahrenwalder Straße 9
|30165 Hannover
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.continental-corporation.com/de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
937871 17.12.2019
