





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Continental AG





/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements













Continental AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

















17.12.2019 / 11:05







Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 20, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 20, 2020



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 20, 2020



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 20, 2020



Address:

Continental AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 20, 2020Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 20, 2020Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports Language: GermanDate of disclosure: March 20, 2020Address: https://www.continental.com/de/investoren/finanzberichte Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: March 20, 2020Address: https://www.continental.com/en/investors/reports

























17.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



