





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Linde plc















Linde plc: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















17.12.2019 / 12:51







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Standard Form TR-1



Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i



1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:



Linde plc

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights



[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments



[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights



[ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name:



The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

City and country of registered office (if applicable):



Los Angeles, California 90071 U.S.A.

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:



See Box 10

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:



11 December 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified: 12 December 2019

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: CGC Below 5% aggregate of voting rights from shares

8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:



% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 9.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments



(total of 9.B.1 + 9.B.2)

Total of both in % (9.A + 9.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.9919%

0.0000%

4.9919%

536,526,953

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.0372%

0.0000%

5.0372%









9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights



Direct



Indirect



Direct



Indirect

Ordinary Shares (ISIN: IE00BZ12WP82)



26,782,853



4.9919%





















SUBTOTAL A



26,782,853



4.9919%



B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

































SUBTOTAL B.1







B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations

Type of financial instrument

Expiration

datex

Exercise/

Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A









































SUBTOTAL B.2











10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation





[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii



[ X ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Capital Group Companies, Inc.

Holdings by CG Management companies are set out below:





4.9919%





0.0000%





4.9919%

Capital Research and Management Company1

4.9512%

0.0000%

4.9512%

Capital Bank and Trust Company1







Capital International, Inc.2







Capital International Limited2







Capital International Sárl2







Wholly owned subsidiary of The Capital Group Companies, Inc.



Wholly owned indirect subsidiaries of Capital Research and Management Company

11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]







12. Additional informationxvi:



The Capital Group Companies, Inc. ("CGC") is the parent company of Capital Research and Management Company ("CRMC") and Capital Bank & Trust Company ("CB&T"). CRMC is a U.S.-based investment management company that serves as investment manager to the American Funds family of mutual funds, other pooled investment vehicles, as well as individual and institutional clients. CRMC and its investment manager affiliates manage equity assets for various investment companies through three divisions, Capital Research Global Investors, Capital International Investors and Capital World Investors. CRMC is the parent company of Capital Group International, Inc. ("CGII"), which in turn is the parent company of four investment management companies ("CGII management companies"): Capital International, Inc., Capital International Limited, Capital International Sàrl and Capital International K.K. CGII management companies and CB&T primarily serve as investment managers to institutional and high net worth clients. CB&T is a U.S.-based investment management company that is a registered investment adviser and an affiliated federally chartered bank.





Neither CGC nor any of its affiliates own shares of Linde plc for its own account. Rather, the shares reported on this Notification are owned by accounts under the discretionary investment management of one or more of the investment management companies described above.







Done at Los Angeles, California on 12 December 2019



























17.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



