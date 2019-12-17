DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG sells AutoScout24 for a purchase price of EUR 2.892bn
2019. december 17., kedd, 18:27
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Scout24 AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Scout24 AG and several subsidiaries on the one hand and the financial investor Hellman & Friedman on the other hand today signed a sale and transfer agreement under which the sellers sell all shares in AutoScout24 and Finanzcheck to Hellman & Friedman. The purchase price (prior to potential adjustments) amounts to EUR 2.892bn.
The management board and the supervisory board of Scout24 AG have approved the transaction. The consummation of the transaction is, in particular, subject to clearance by the competent regulatory authorities.
Notifying person:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 AG
|Bothestr. 11-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 44456 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 44456 - 3000
|E-mail:
|ir@scout24.com
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12DM80
|WKN:
|A12DM8
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|938553
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
938553 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
