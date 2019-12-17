DGAP-Adhoc: Scout24 AG sells AutoScout24 for a purchase price of EUR 2.892bn

Scout24 AG sells AutoScout24 for a purchase price of EUR 2.892bn


Scout24 AG and several subsidiaries on the one hand and the financial investor Hellman & Friedman on the other hand today signed a sale and transfer agreement under which the sellers sell all shares in AutoScout24 and Finanzcheck to Hellman & Friedman. The purchase price (prior to potential adjustments) amounts to EUR 2.892bn.



The management board and the supervisory board of Scout24 AG have approved the transaction. The consummation of the transaction is, in particular, subject to clearance by the competent regulatory authorities.



