Scout24 AG and several subsidiaries on the one hand and the financial investor Hellman & Friedman on the other hand today signed a sale and transfer agreement under which the sellers sell all shares in AutoScout24 and Finanzcheck to Hellman & Friedman. The purchase price (prior to potential adjustments) amounts to EUR 2.892bn.



The management board and the supervisory board of Scout24 AG have approved the transaction. The consummation of the transaction is, in particular, subject to clearance by the competent regulatory authorities.



Notifying person:



Ursula Querette



Head of Investor Relations



Tel.: +49 89 44456 3278



E-Mail: ir@scout24.com







