DGAP-Adhoc: Nemetschek SE strengthens competences and market position in Media & Entertainment division
2019. december 17., kedd, 20:34
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger
Ad Hoc Report
Nemetschek Group strengthens competences and market position in Media & Entertainment division
- Nemetschek subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH agrees merger with US company Red Giant LLC
- Fusion results in the creation of the global market leader for digital content creation
Munich, December 17, 2019 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) today announced that its 100% subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH and the shareholders of Red Giant LLC have signed a definitive agreement to merge Maxon and Red Giant under the Media & Entertainment division of the Nemetschek Group.
Red Giant, based in Portland, USA, is a fast-growing company with a high profitability that is above the Nemetschek Group average. For 2019, the company anticipates revenues of around EUR 21 million.
Nemetschek therefore expects significant growth and technology synergies through better market and customer access and by leveraging the worldwide sales and reseller team. With the joint product portfolio, Maxon will also significantly strengthen its subscription business.
Contact:
Stefanie Zimmermann
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communication
NEMETSCHEK SE
Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
81829 Munich
P: +49 89 540459-250
M: +49 175 7211197
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|938591
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
938591 17-Dec-2019 CET/CEST
