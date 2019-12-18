DGAP-Ad-hoc: Nemetschek SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger





Nemetschek SE strengthens competences and market position in Media & Entertainment division





Ad Hoc Report

Nemetschek Group strengthens competences and market position in Media & Entertainment division

- Nemetschek subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH agrees merger with US company Red Giant LLC

- Fusion results in the creation of the global market leader for digital content creation

Munich, December 17, 2019 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) today announced that its 100% subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH and the shareholders of Red Giant LLC have signed a definitive agreement to merge Maxon and Red Giant under the Media & Entertainment division of the Nemetschek Group.



In this transaction, Maxon acquires the US company Red Giant by combining a cash consideration of around EUR 70 million and granting shares in Maxon. After closing, Nemetschek will hold around 85% of the shares and the former Red Giant owners around 15% of the shares in Maxon. Financing is provided by the company"s own cash resources and the taking out of a loan. The transaction is expected to close in January 2020. The fusion results in the creation of the global market leader in software solutions for digital content creation.

Red Giant, based in Portland, USA, is a fast-growing company with a high profitability that is above the Nemetschek Group average. For 2019, the company anticipates revenues of around EUR 21 million.

Nemetschek therefore expects significant growth and technology synergies through better market and customer access and by leveraging the worldwide sales and reseller team. With the joint product portfolio, Maxon will also significantly strengthen its subscription business.

