DGAP-News: Nemetschek SE strengthens competences and market position in strongly growing Media & Entertainment division
2019. december 17., kedd, 20:39
Corporate News
Nemetschek Group strengthens competences and market position in strongly growing Media & Entertainment division
- Nemetschek brand Maxon and US company Red Giant combine forces to become global market leader for 3D and motion design/visual effects
- Combined technology and know-how will significantly expand customer base, accelerate growth and drive subscription business
Munich, December 17, 2019 - Software provider Nemetschek SE (ISIN 0006452907) today announced that its 100% subsidiary Maxon Computer GmbH and the shareholders of Red Giant LLC have signed a definitive agreement to merge Maxon und Red Giant under the Media & Entertainment division of the Nemetschek Group to create the global market leader in software solutions for digital content creation. As a result of the transaction, Nemetschek will hold the majority in the merged company.
Complementary technologies create best-in-class portfolio
Both companies have earned a peerless reputation for the quality and accessibility of their products serving the who"s who of production companies including ABC, CBS, NBC, HBO, Sky, Viacom, Netflix, Sony, Universal, The Walt Disney Company, BMW, Facebook, Apple, Google, Vitra, Nike and many more.
In this transaction, Maxon acquires the US company Red Giant by combining a cash consideration of around EUR 70 million and granting shares in Maxon. After closing, Nemetschek will hold around 85% of the shares and the former Red Giant owners around 15% of the shares in Maxon. Financing is provided by the company"s own cash resources and the taking out of a loan. The transaction is expected to close in January 2020.
Focus on leveraging international growth and driving subscription business
"This merger is a major milestone, not only for Maxon and Red Giant but also for the design industry as a whole," says David McGavran, CEO of Maxon. "Our combined technology and know-how have the potential to progressively reshape the content creation landscape for years to come."
"Following the acquisition of Redshift Rendering by Maxon earlier this year, joining forces with Red Giant is the next important step to fully capture the great growth potential of Maxon in the media and entertainment industry," explains Patrik Heider, Spokesman and CFOO of the Nemetschek Group. "With this move, we are consistently pursuing our strategy of expanding and strengthening this segment".
For further information on the company, please contact
About the Nemetschek Group
The Nemetschek Group is a pioneer for digital transformation in the AEC industry. As the sole corporate group worldwide, Nemetschek covers the entire life cycle of building and infrastructure projects with its software solutions and guides its customers into the future of digitalization. With its intelligent and innovative software solutions, the Nemetschek Group increases quality in the building process and improves the digital workflow of all those involved in the building process. This revolves around the use of open standards (Open BIM). The innovative solutions of the 16 brands in the four customer-oriented divisions are used by more than five million users worldwide. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs more than 2,800 experts. Publicly listed since 1999 and quoted on the MDAX and TecDAX, the company achieved revenue in the amount of EUR 461.3 million and an EBITDA of EUR 121.3 million in 2018.
About Maxon
About Red Giant
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nemetschek SE
|Konrad-Zuse-Platz 1
|81829 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 540459-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 540459-444
|E-mail:
|investorrelations@nemetschek.com
|Internet:
|www.nemetschek.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006452907
|WKN:
|645290
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|938589
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
938589 17.12.2019
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 18:50]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks bestätigt Mega Deal mit Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks confirms a mega deal with Fashion Concept
[2019.10.01. 13:57]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks will die Modewelt erobern
[2019.09.27. 11:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: Fashion Concept GmbH: Jeremy Meeks to conquer fashion world
[2019.09.27. 11:46]