1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Elvira

Nachname(n):

Wühr



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:

Prof. Dr.

Vorname:

Erich

Nachname(n):

Wühr

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Erlebnis Akademie AG





b) LEI

3912006GGHCRFSLMOB79



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0001644565





b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

14,00 EUR





5558,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

14,0000 EUR





5558,0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2019-12-17; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



