DGAP-DD: Erlebnis Akademie AG deutsch

2019. december 18., szerda, 12:31















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








18.12.2019 / 12:30




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Prof. Dr.
Vorname: Erich
Nachname(n): Wühr

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Erlebnis Akademie AG


b) LEI

3912006GGHCRFSLMOB79 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0001644565


b) Art des Geschäfts

Erwerb von Aktien durch Ausübung von Bezugsrechten


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
14,00 EUR 20202,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
14,0000 EUR 20202,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2019-12-17; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














18.12.2019 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Erlebnis Akademie AG

Hafenberg 4

93444 Bad Kötzting

Deutschland
Internet: www.eak-ag.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



55785  18.12.2019 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum