





DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MAN SE















MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















18.12.2019 / 16:34







Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

MAN SE

Street:

Dachauer Str. 641

Postal code:

80995

City:

München

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

52990018UPG26YRFSM46



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold at a subsidiary level only



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Mag. Josef Ahorner

Date of birth: 26 March 1960



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

TRATON SE





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

13 Dec 2019



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

94.68 %

0.00 %

94.68 %

140974350

Previous notification

75.03 %

n/a %

n/a %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005937007

0

133474284

0 %

94.68 %

Total

133474284

94.68 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Mag. Josef Ahorner

%

%

%

Ahorner Holding GmbH

%

%

%

Ahorner GmbH

%

%

%

Porsche Automobil Holding SE

%

%

%

VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

%

%

%

VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A.

%

%

%

TRATON SE

94.68 %

%

94.68 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

The 89.72 percent interest (448,623,725 bearer shares) in TRATON SE, which holds 94.68 percent of the voting rights in MAN SE, is transferred from VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. as part of an intragroup-restructuring. The respective transfer agreement was concluded on 13 December 2019 and provides that the shares will be transferred from VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. on 13 December 2019.





Date

16 Dec 2019



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)Date of general meeting:Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:Date

























18.12.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



