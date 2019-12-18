DGAP-PVR: MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: MAN SE







MAN SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








18.12.2019 / 16:34



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: MAN SE
Street: Dachauer Str. 641
Postal code: 80995
City: München
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 52990018UPG26YRFSM46

2. Reason for notification








X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification with triggered threshold at a subsidiary level only

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Mag. Josef Ahorner
Date of birth: 26 March 1960

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

TRATON SE

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

13 Dec 2019

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 94.68 % 0.00 % 94.68 % 140974350
Previous notification 75.03 % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005937007 0 133474284 0 % 94.68 %
Total 133474284 94.68 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Mag. Josef Ahorner % % %
Ahorner Holding GmbH % % %
Ahorner GmbH % % %
Porsche Automobil Holding SE % % %
VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT % % %
VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. % % %
TRATON SE 94.68 % % 94.68 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The 89.72 percent interest (448,623,725 bearer shares) in TRATON SE, which holds 94.68 percent of the voting rights in MAN SE, is transferred from VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. as part of an intragroup-restructuring. The respective transfer agreement was concluded on 13 December 2019 and provides that the shares will be transferred from VOLKSWAGEN AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT to VOLKSWAGEN FINANCE LUXEMBURG S.A. on 13 December 2019. 


Date

16 Dec 2019














Language: English
Company: MAN SE

Dachauer Str. 641

80995 München

Germany
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu





 
939411  18.12.2019 



